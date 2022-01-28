Sierra Vista Buena survives taut tilt with Tucson Sabino 58-54

Sierra Vista Buena upended Tucson Sabino for a narrow 58-54 victory at Sierra Vista Buena High on January 28 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 13, Sierra Vista Buena faced off against Vail Cienega and Tucson Sabino took on Tucson Palo Verde Magnet on January 20 at Tucson Palo Verde Magnet. For more, click here.
