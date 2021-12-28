Some kind of impressive: Tucson Ironwood Ridge pounds Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 62-16

Tucson Ironwood Ridge dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 62-16 victory over Tucson Palo Verde Magnet in Arizona girls basketball action on December 28.
In recent action on December 22, Tucson Ironwood Ridge faced off against San Tan Valley Poston Butte and Tucson Palo Verde Magnet took on Douglas on December 16 at Douglas High School. Click here for a recap
