Some kind of impressive: Tucson Sahuaro pounds Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 61-16

Tucson Sahuaro's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 61-16 win over Tucson Palo Verde Magnet at Tucson Sahuaro High on December 14 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 7, Tucson Sahuaro faced off against Rio Rico and Tucson Palo Verde Magnet took on Tucson Desert View on December 3 at Tucson Palo Verde Magnet. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.