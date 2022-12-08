Some kind of impressive: Tucson Sunnyside pounds Tucson Cholla 75-17

Tucson Sunnyside showed no mercy to Tucson Cholla, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 75-17 victory for an Arizona girls basketball victory on December 8.
