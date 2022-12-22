Springfield makes Tucson Flowing Wells walk the plank 64-26

Springfield turned in a thorough domination of Tucson Flowing Wells 64-26 on December 22 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
Recently on December 14, Tucson Flowing Wells squared off with Sahuarita Walden Grove in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…