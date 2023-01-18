 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. David outclasses Tucson Desert Christian 42-26

St. David put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Tucson Desert Christian in a 42-26 decision for an Arizona girls basketball victory on January 18.

Last season, St David and Tucson Desert Christian faced off on February 4, 2022 at Tucson Desert Christian High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 13, Tucson Desert Christian faced off against Kearny Ray. For more, click here.

