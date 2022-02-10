Stopped cold: Tucson Sabino thwarts Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian's quest 45-31

No quarter was granted as Tucson Sabino blunted Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian's plans 45-31 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on February 10.
In recent action on February 4, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian faced off against Benson and Tucson Sabino took on Tucson Empire on January 31 at Tucson Sabino High School. For a full recap, click here.
