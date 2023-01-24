 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm warning: Rio Rico unleashes full fury on Sahuarita Walden Grove 60-23

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Rio Rico did exactly that with a 60-23 win against Sahuarita Walden Grove in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on January 24.

Last season, Rio Rico and Sahuarita Walden Grove faced off on January 27, 2022 at Sahuarita Walden Grove High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 19, Rio Rico faced off against Tucson Mica Mountain and Sahuarita Walden Grove took on Sahuarita on January 19 at Sahuarita High School. For more, click here.

