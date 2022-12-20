Storm warning: Tucson Ironwood Ridge unleashes full fury on Phoenix North Canyon 68-13

Tucson Ironwood Ridge raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 68-13 win over Phoenix North Canyon during this Arizona girls high school basketball game.
The last time Tucson Ironwood Ridge and Phoenix North Canyon played in a 55-53 game on December 22, 2021. For more, click here.
