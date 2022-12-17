Storm warning: Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian unleashes full fury on Chandler Valley Christian 44-24

The force was strong for Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian as it pierced Chandler Valley Christian during Saturday's 44-24 thumping in Arizona girls basketball action on December 17.
Last season, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian and Chandler Valley Christian squared off with December 18, 2021 at Chandler Valley Christian High School last season. Click here for a recap
Recently on December 8, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian squared off with Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.