Storm warning: Tucson Sunnyside rains down on Tucson Marana 46-18

Tucson Sunnyside flexed its muscle and floored Tucson Marana 46-18 in Arizona girls basketball on January 31.
In recent action on January 26, Tucson Sunnyside faced off against Tucson Rincon . For more, click here. Tucson Marana took on Tucson on January 26 at Tucson High School. Click here for a recap.
