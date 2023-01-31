 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm warning: Tucson Sunnyside rains down on Tucson Marana 46-18

Tucson Sunnyside flexed its muscle and floored Tucson Marana 46-18 in Arizona girls basketball on January 31.

In recent action on January 26, Tucson Sunnyside faced off against Tucson Rincon . For more, click here. Tucson Marana took on Tucson on January 26 at Tucson High School. Click here for a recap.

