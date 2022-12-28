Storm warning: Tucson Sunnyside unleashes full fury on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 51-23

Tucson Sunnyside didn't tinker with Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro, scoring a 51-23 result in the win column at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High on December 28 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.

