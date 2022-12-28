Storm warning: Tucson Sunnyside unleashes full fury on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 51-23

Tucson Sunnyside didn't tinker with Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro, scoring a 51-23 result in the win column at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High on December 28 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
Recently on December 22, Tucson Sunnyside squared off with Sahuarita in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
