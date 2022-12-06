Take a seat: Mesa Dobson owns Tucson in huge victory 56-29

Mesa Dobson earned a convincing 56-29 win over Tucson during this Arizona girls high school basketball game.
Recently on December 1, Tucson squared off with Tucson Mountain View in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.