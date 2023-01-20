 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Take a seat: Morenci owns Tucson Santa Rita in huge victory 59-34

Morenci's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 59-34 win over Tucson Santa Rita for an Arizona girls basketball victory on January 20.

In recent action on January 13, Tucson Santa Rita faced off against Bisbee. For a full recap, click here.

