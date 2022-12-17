 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Take a seat: Tucson Amphitheater owns Tucson Empire in huge victory 42-8

Tucson Amphitheater showed it had the juice to douse Tucson Empire in a points barrage during a 42-8 win in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Tucson Amphitheater and Tucson Empire squared off with February 7, 2022 at Tucson Empire High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 12, Tucson Empire faced off against Tucson Desert View and Tucson Amphitheater took on Tucson Sahuaro on December 5 at Tucson Amphitheater High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

