Thatcher manhandles Tucson Tanque Verde 90-12

Thatcher dominated from start to finish in an imposing 90-12 win over Tucson Tanque Verde in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on January 18.
In recent action on January 11, Tucson Tanque Verde faced off against Tucson Sabino and Thatcher took on Tucson Sabino on January 13 at Thatcher High School. For a full recap, click here.
