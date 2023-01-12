Thatcher mollywopps Tucson Empire 67-13

Thatcher dismissed Tucson Empire by a 67-13 count in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on January 12.
In recent action on January 6, Thatcher faced off against Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian and Tucson Empire took on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro on December 29 at Tucson Empire High School. For results, click here.
