Too close for comfort: Douglas strains past Tucson Amphitheater 39-31

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Douglas nabbed it to nudge past Tucson Amphitheater 39-31 during this Arizona girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Tucson Amphitheater and Douglas squared off with February 4, 2022 at Tucson Amphitheater High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on December 29, Douglas faced off against Tucson Sunnyside and Tucson Amphitheater took on Tucson Pueblo Magnet on December 21 at Tucson Amphitheater High School. For more, click here.
