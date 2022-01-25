Too close for comfort, Tucson Amphitheater strains past Sahuarita 44-43

A tight-knit tilt turned in Tucson Amphitheater's direction just enough to squeeze past Sahuarita 44-43 in Arizona girls basketball action on January 25.
In recent action on January 20, Tucson Amphitheater faced off against Rio Rico and Sahuarita took on Rio Rico on January 17 at Sahuarita High School. For more, click here.
