Too close for comfort: Tucson Flowing Wells strains past Denver East 68-66

Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Tucson Flowing Wells passed in a 68-66 victory at Denver East's expense at Denver East on December 21 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.

