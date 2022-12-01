Too close for comfort: Tucson Rincon strains past Sierra Vista Buena 36-31

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Tucson Rincon nabbed it to nudge past Sierra Vista Buena 36-31 on December 1 in Arizona girls high school basketball.
The last time Tucson Rincon and Sierra Vista Buena played in a 36-33 game on December 29, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
