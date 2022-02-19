 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Too much fuss: Tucson Salpointe Catholic stresses Tucson Sahuaro 53-39

Too much fuss: Tucson Salpointe Catholic stresses Tucson Sahuaro 53-39

Saddled up and ready to go, Tucson Salpointe Catholic spurred past Tucson Sahuaro 53-39 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 8, Tucson Salpointe Catholic faced off against LAVEEN Betty Fairfax and Tucson Sahuaro took on Tucson Pueblo Magnet on February 8 at Tucson Sahuaro High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News