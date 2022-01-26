Too much punch: Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian knocks out Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 28-16

Stretched out and finally snapped, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian put just enough pressure on Tucson Palo Verde Magnet to earn a 28-16 victory during this Arizona girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 21, Tucson Palo Verde Magnet faced off against Safford and Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian took on Tucson Empire on January 21 at Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.