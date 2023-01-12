 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too much punch: Tucson St. Augustine Catholic knocks out Tempe Prep 37-27

Tucson St. Augustine Catholic knocked off Tempe Prep 37-27 on January 12 in Arizona girls high school basketball.

Recently on January 6, Tucson St Augustine Catholic squared off with Eloy Santa Cruz Valley Union in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

