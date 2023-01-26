Too much punch: Vail Cienega knocks out Sierra Vista Buena 41-28

Vail Cienega pushed past Sierra Vista Buena for a 41-28 win for an Arizona girls basketball victory on January 26.
The last time Sierra Vista Buena and Vail Cienega played in a 48-46 game on January 13, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 19, Vail Cienega faced off against Tucson Salpointe Catholic and Sierra Vista Buena took on Tucson Sahuaro on January 20 at Tucson Sahuaro High School. For results, click here.
