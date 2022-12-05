Too wild to tame: Tucson Pueblo Magnet topples Douglas 48-36

Playing with a winning hand, Tucson Pueblo Magnet trumped Douglas 48-36 on December 5 in Arizona girls high school basketball.
Last season, Tucson Pueblo Magnet and Douglas faced off on December 2, 2021 at Tucson Pueblo Magnet High School. For a full recap, click here.
