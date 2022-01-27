Too wild to tame: Tucson Pueblo Magnet topples Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 49-37

No quarter was granted as Tucson Pueblo Magnet blunted Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro's plans 49-37 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on January 27.
In recent action on January 19, Tucson Pueblo Magnet faced off against Tucson Salpointe Catholic and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro took on Tucson Sahuaro on January 20 at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!