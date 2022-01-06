Tough tussle: Catalina Foothills steps past Tucson Ironwood Ridge 52-49

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Catalina Foothills passed in a 52-49 victory at Tucson Ironwood Ridge's expense on January 6 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.

