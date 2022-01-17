Tough tussle: Sahuarita steps past Rio Rico 41-33

Sahuarita edged Rio Rico in a close 41-33 encounter in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on January 17.
In recent action on January 11, Rio Rico faced off against Sahuarita and Rio Rico took on Sahuarita on January 11 at Rio Rico High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
