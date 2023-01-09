Tough tussle: Tucson Sahuaro breaks free from Tucson Flowing Wells 47-39

Tucson Sahuaro eventually plied victory away from Tucson Flowing Wells 47-39 in Arizona girls basketball on January 9.
In recent action on December 30, Tucson Sahuaro faced off against Los Angeles Village Christian and Tucson Flowing Wells took on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro on January 3 at Tucson Flowing Wells High School. For a full recap, click here.
