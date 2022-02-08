Tucson Amphitheater dismantles Sahuarita Walden Grove in convincing manner 54-33

Tucson Amphitheater's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Sahuarita Walden Grove 54-33 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on February 8.
In recent action on February 2, Sahuarita Walden Grove faced off against Tucson Empire and Tucson Amphitheater took on Sahuarita Walden Grove on January 28 at Tucson Amphitheater High School. For a full recap, click here.
