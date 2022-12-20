Tucson Amphitheater makes Tucson Catalina walk the plank 61-20

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Tucson Amphitheater put away Tucson Catalina 61-20 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on December 20.
The last time Tucson Amphitheater and Tucson Catalina played in a 50-23 game on December 16, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 5, Tucson Amphitheater faced off against Tucson Sahuaro and Tucson Catalina took on Tucson Tanque Verde on December 12 at Tucson Tanque Verde High School. Click here for a recap
