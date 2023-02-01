Tucson Amphitheater prevails over Sahuarita Walden Grove 43-22

Tucson Amphitheater's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Sahuarita Walden Grove during a 43-22 blowout in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Tucson Amphitheater and Sahuarita Walden Grove faced off on February 8, 2022 at Sahuarita Walden Grove High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 26, Tucson Amphitheater faced off against Rio Rico . For results, click here. Sahuarita Walden Grove took on Douglas on January 26 at Sahuarita Walden Grove High School. Click here for a recap.
