Tucson Amphitheater prevails over Sahuarita Walden Grove 43-22

Tucson Amphitheater's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Sahuarita Walden Grove during a 43-22 blowout in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Tucson Amphitheater and Sahuarita Walden Grove faced off on February 8, 2022 at Sahuarita Walden Grove High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 26, Tucson Amphitheater faced off against Rio Rico . For results, click here. Sahuarita Walden Grove took on Douglas on January 26 at Sahuarita Walden Grove High School. Click here for a recap.

