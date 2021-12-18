Tucson Amphitheater survives taut tilt with Tucson Sabino 51-42

Tucson Amphitheater poked just enough holes in Tucson Sabino's defense to garner a taut 51-42 victory in Arizona girls basketball on December 18.
In recent action on December 9, Tucson Amphitheater faced off against Tucson Flowing Wells and Tucson Sabino took on Nogales on December 8 at Tucson Sabino High School. For more, click here.
