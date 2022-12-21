Tucson Cholla wallops Tucson The Gregory 60-27

Tucson Cholla controlled the action to earn an impressive 60-27 win against Tucson The Gregory during this Arizona girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 17, Tucson The Gregory faced off against Tucson Desert Christian and Tucson Cholla took on Tucson Sunnyside on December 8 at Tucson Cholla High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
