Tucson Desert Christian denies Elfrida Valley Union's challenge 44-26

Riding a wave of production, Tucson Desert Christian surfed over Elfrida Valley Union 44-26 during this Arizona girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 24, Elfrida Valley Union faced off against Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind . For a full recap, click here. Tucson Desert Christian took on Maricopa Sequoia Pathway on January 25 at Maricopa Sequoia Pathway Academy. Click here for a recap.
