Tucson Desert Christian dismantles Tucson The Gregory in convincing manner 49-5

Tucson Desert Christian's river of points eventually washed away Tucson The Gregory in a 49-5 cavalcade during this Arizona girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on December 8, Tucson The Gregory faced off against St David and Tucson Desert Christian took on Duncan on December 9 at Duncan High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

