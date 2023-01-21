Tucson Desert Christian engulfs San Manuel in point barrage 35-15

Tucson Desert Christian's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple San Manuel 35-15 on January 21 in Arizona girls high school basketball.
Last season, Tucson Desert Christian and San Manuel squared off with December 10, 2021 at San Manuel High School last season.
In recent action on January 12, San Manuel faced off against Tucson The Gregory and Tucson Desert Christian took on Benson on January 14 at Tucson Desert Christian High School.
