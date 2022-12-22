 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson Desert Christian exhales after close call with Elfrida Valley Union 37-34

Tucson Desert Christian derailed Elfrida Valley Union's hopes after a 37-34 verdict in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on December 22.

In recent action on December 17, Tucson Desert Christian faced off against Tucson The Gregory and Elfrida Valley Union took on Tucson St Augustine Catholic on December 7 at Elfrida Valley Union High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

