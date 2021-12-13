Tucson Desert Christian rolls like thunder over Nogales Lourdes Catholic 71-12

Tucson Desert Christian handled Nogales Lourdes Catholic 71-12 in an impressive showing in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on December 13.
Recently on December 8 , Tucson Desert Christian squared up on Phoenix North Valley Christian in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!