Tucson Desert Christian severs Patagonia Union's hopes 38-26

Tucson Desert Christian trucked Patagonia Union on the road to a 38-26 victory on January 9 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Tucson Desert Christian and Patagonia Union faced off on January 20, 2022 at Patagonia Union High School. Click here for a recap.
