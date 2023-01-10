Tucson Desert Christian thumps Phoenix Madison Highland Prep in punishing decision 46-20

Tucson Desert Christian's river of points eventually washed away Phoenix Madison Highland Prep in a 46-20 cavalcade at Tucson Desert Christian High on January 10 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.