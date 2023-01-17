Tucson Desert Christian triggers avalanche over San Manuel 50-25

Tucson Desert Christian dismissed San Manuel by a 50-25 count in Arizona girls basketball on January 17.
Last season, Tucson Desert Christian and San Manuel faced off on December 10, 2021 at San Manuel High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Tucson Desert Christian faced off against Phoenix Madison Highland Prep and San Manuel took on Tucson The Gregory on January 12 at San Manuel High School. Click here for a recap.
