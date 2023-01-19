Tucson dims lights on Tucson Rincon 65-29

Tucson's river of points eventually washed away Tucson Rincon in a 65-29 cavalcade in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
The last time Tucson and Tucson Rincon played in a 53-35 game on February 10, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Tucson faced off against Vail Cienega and Tucson Rincon took on Tucson Cholla on January 13 at Tucson Rincon High School. For a full recap, click here.
