Tucson Empire was solid, but not good enough, on Monday, as Willcox prevailed 61-43 in Arizona girls basketball action on February 6.
The last time Tucson Empire and Willcox played in a 40-23 game on December 8, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on February 1, Tucson Empire faced off against Tucson Sabino. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…