Tucson Empire was solid, but not good enough, on Monday, as Willcox prevailed 61-43 in Arizona girls basketball action on February 6.

The last time Tucson Empire and Willcox played in a 40-23 game on December 8, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 1, Tucson Empire faced off against Tucson Sabino. Click here for a recap.