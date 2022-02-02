Tucson Empire earns narrow win over Sahuarita Walden Grove 32-31

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Tucson Empire to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Sahuarita Walden Grove 32-31 in Arizona girls basketball action on February 2.
In recent action on January 28, Tucson Empire faced off against Tucson Catalina and Sahuarita Walden Grove took on Tucson Amphitheater on January 28 at Tucson Amphitheater High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
