 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tucson Flowing Wells blitzes Sahuarita Walden Grove in dominating victory 85-21

Tucson Flowing Wells left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling Sahuarita Walden Grove from start to finish for an 85-21 victory at Sahuarita Walden Grove High on December 14 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 9, Sahuarita Walden Grove faced off against Many Farms and Tucson Flowing Wells took on Tucson Mica Mountain on December 5 at Tucson Flowing Wells High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

People are also reading…

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How the world reacted to Messi’s Croatia masterclass

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News