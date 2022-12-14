Tucson Flowing Wells blitzes Sahuarita Walden Grove in dominating victory 85-21

Tucson Flowing Wells left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling Sahuarita Walden Grove from start to finish for an 85-21 victory at Sahuarita Walden Grove High on December 14 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 9, Sahuarita Walden Grove faced off against Many Farms and Tucson Flowing Wells took on Tucson Mica Mountain on December 5 at Tucson Flowing Wells High School. Click here for a recap
