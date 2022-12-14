Tucson Flowing Wells blitzes Sahuarita Walden Grove in dominating victory 85-21

Tucson Flowing Wells left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling Sahuarita Walden Grove from start to finish for an 85-21 victory at Sahuarita Walden Grove High on December 14 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.

