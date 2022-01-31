Tucson Flowing Wells' convoy passes Catalina Foothills 79-65

Tucson Flowing Wells charged Catalina Foothills and collected a 79-65 victory on January 31 in Arizona girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 25, Tucson Flowing Wells faced off against Tucson Mountain View and Catalina Foothills took on Casa Grande Union on January 21 at Catalina Foothills High School. For more, click here.
