Tucson Flowing Wells dismantles Tucson Empire 77-8

Tucson Flowing Wells' offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Tucson Empire 77-8 during this Arizona girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 22, Tucson Flowing Wells faced off against Springfield and Tucson Empire took on Tucson Amphitheater on December 17 at Tucson Empire High School. For a full recap, click here.
