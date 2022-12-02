Tucson Flowing Wells engulfs Rio Rico in point barrage 70-44

Tucson Flowing Wells controlled the action to earn an impressive 70-44 win against Rio Rico during this Arizona girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Tucson Flowing Wells and Rio Rico faced off on February 1, 2022 at Tucson Flowing Wells High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
